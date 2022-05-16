Johnny Depp appeared to scoff as an audio of Amber Heard calling him “Junkie Johnny” was played in court during the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

Ms Heard took the stand on Monday for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed after a one-week break.

She told the court how she would face “different versions” of Mr Depp and that it was a “juggling act” over which version she would get.

In the audio played to the court, Ms Heard says: “Then I get different versions of him. I get the insecure or scared version of him that lashes out in a different medium every time.

“So if it’s Adderrall or Junkie Johnny, then he’s abusive and he’s a tyrant and he’s mean.”

At the mention of “Junkie Johnny”, Mr Depp – who had his head down taking notes at the time – was seen smirking with his shoulders lifting in a laugh.

Ms Heard continued to claim in the audio that this version of her former spouse would lead to “violence or anger”.

“If I argue back with him then I’m abusive... if I don’t say anything then I’m dismissive... if I engage with him I’m part of the problem,” she says.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The trial began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, with explosive testimony playing out inside the courtroom.