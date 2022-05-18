Johnny Depp’s lawyer laughs off internet speculation she is dating actor

Johnny Depp‘s lawyer laughed off fan speculation that she is dating the actor as she left his multi-million dollar defamation case in Virginia.

Camille Vasquez, 37, has become a popular figure with Mr Depp’s fans as she has defended him in the case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp’s supporters have created memes portraying the lawyer as Marvel’s Thor, and even posted TikToks set to romantic music of the pair holding hands and talking closely.

She was asked about the fan speculation as she walked out of Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse, according to TMZ.com.

“The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It’s all over the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?” she was asked, the celebrity news site reported.

Attorney Camille Vasquez embraces US actor Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The California-based lawyer refused to answer, laughing politely before waving to some of the actor’s fans waiting outside the building.

Elsewhere on TikTok, a video of Ms Vasquez in court during redirect of Ms Heard, has been viewed more than 20m times, and liked 3.9m times.

Ms Vasquez graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006, and attended the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles between 2007 and 2010.

She currently works for Brown Rudnick LLP, where she is an associate.