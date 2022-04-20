Johnny Depp earned a laugh in court as he predicted a hearsay objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers during the former couple’s $50m defamation trial in Virginia.

Mr Depp was in the middle of giving evidence about a chef cooking Ms Heard her favorite Mexican meal for her 30th birthday, when he caught himself and anticipated an objection to his own testimony.

“That’s hearsay, I guess,” Mr Depp told the court, which prompted laughter.

And the judge replied, “I’m not sure it’s even being offered for the truth of the matter.”

Mr Depp’s lawyer could be heard, saying: “He got it”, to which the Hollywood star told them all, “I’m learning.”

Legal observers on Twitter said that the judge’s remark actually suggested that she disagreed with Mr Depp’s legal analysis and that it was not hearsay.

Mr Depp said his former partner Amber Heard had committed ‘treachery’ bringing the claims of abuse against him (Evelyn Hockstein/AP) (AP)

In December 2018, Ms Heard wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post that her filing of a restraining order had made her “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Although Mr Depp was not named in the op-ed, three months after it was published he sued Ms Heard for $50m.

Mr Depp was asked by his lawyers what Ms Heard’s public allegations had caused him to lose.

“Nothing less than everything,” he replied.

“I lost then, no matter the outcome of this trial…I will live with that for the rest of my life.”