Bizarre moment Johnny Depp laughs as security guard speaks about his penis in court

There was a light moment in court on Thursday during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard when the actor burst out laughing after his bodyguard was asked if he had seen the actor’s penis.

The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia. Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50m over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Ms Heard did not name Mr Depp in the article, but his lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles.

On Thursday, Mr Depp’s bodyguard Malcom Connolly said that he accompanied the couple to Australia in 2015, when Mr Depp severed his finger. Mr Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie at the time.

Concerning what happened at the house in Australia, Ms Heard’s lawyer said Mr Depp was trying to urinate “in the foyer” and “had his penis out”.

Mr Connolly was asked: “When you arrived at the house, you could hear a ruckus. Correct?”

He admitted that he could hear a ruckus, but only “shouting”. He said he could not make out the words.

Ms Heard’s lawyer then told the bodyguard: “You went inside the house and saw Mr Depp in the foyer. Correct?”

Mr Connolly, who said yes, was then asked: “Mr Depp was trying to urinate in the foyer, wasn’t he?”

When the bodyguard said “no”, the lawyer asked: “Mr Depp had his penis out, didn’t he?

“I think I would remember if I’d seen Mr Depp’s penis,” Mr Connelly said, prompting laughter from Mr Depp and other court attendees.

The court was then played a recording of Mr Depp from their time in Australia. He could be heard yelling “how you f***** me over” and “make me feel sick”. Mr Connolly confirmed that Mr Depp was angry at the time.

The hearing has also been trending on social media.

One user tweeted: “She [Ms Heard] is just seeeeeeething... wow. Her note pad was getting a direct etching today... five sheets through... yikes.”

Some users also mocked the line of questioning.

“And while you were trying to get Mr Depp out of the house, Mr Depp was trying to get little Depp out of his own little house, correct?” tweeted one person.