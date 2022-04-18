Johnny Depp feared ‘never feeling normal without his drugs’, nurse’s notes say

The notes of Johnny Depp’s former private nurse state that the actor feared “never feeling normal without his drugs”.

Nurse Debbie Lloyd first met Mr Depp in June 2014, flying to his private island to take charge of his “medication management” and administer his medications.

In a pre-recorded deposition on 8 March 2022 shown in court on Monday, Ms Lloyd said she focuses on patients with chemical dependency issues, such as drugs and alcohol abuse.

She added that she treats “higher-end patients” at their homes instead of at medical facilities.

Ms Lloyd said Mr Depp was working to overcome his addiction to opioids, adding that she never witnessed Mr Depp use cocaine.

Nurse Debbie Lloyd testifies during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Screenshot / Law & Crime Trial Network)

The nurse said she was treating Mr Depp and his former wife Amber Heard, noting that Ms Heard needed support and that another nurse was brought in to care for her.

In notes shown to the court, Ms Lloyed wrote that Mr Depp started taking opioids after getting dental work done, and he became addicted.

“Patient is fearful of coming off opioids, but knows it’s something he needs to do,” Ms Lloyd’s notes state. She added that Mr Depp planned to detox on his private island and that Ms Heard was also present during this time in August 2014.

Notes by Ms Lloyd stated that Mr Depp was angry on set while filming, that he kicked his trailer, that he was verbally abusive to someone on set and that he wouldn’t speak to the director.

More follows...