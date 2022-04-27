Where to watch Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard

The defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019.

Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Ms Heard later countersued Mr Depp.

Here’s how to watch the trial live:

Independent TV

The Independent will have a livestream of the proceedings each day of the trial which can be found here. The trial can also be seen on The Independent’s YouTube channel.

Law & Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network is broadcasting the trial on its YouTube channel and on its website.

Court TV

Court TV is also broadcasting the trial on its YouTube channel and its website.

Sky News

Sky News is broadcasting the trial on its YouTube channel.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.