Where to watch Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard

The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will begin its fifth week at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after a week-long break.

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the op-ed, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.

Heard countersued her ex-husband, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Depp has asked for $50m in damages; Heard has asked for $100m and immunity against Depp’s claims.

The trial in Depp’s suit began on 11 April. The first four weeks of testimony have painted a harrowing portrait of the former couple’s tumultuous relationship as the jury heard testimony from both actors as well as a string of other people who knew them.

Heard will resume her testimony on 16 May.

Here’s how to watch the trial live:

The Independent’s YouTube channel

The Independent will have a livestream of the proceedings each day on our YouTube channel.

Law & Crime Network

The Law & Crime Network is broadcasting the trial on its YouTube channel and on its website.

Court TV

Court TV is also broadcasting the trial on its YouTube channel and its website.

Sky News

Sky News is broadcasting the trial on its YouTube channel.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.