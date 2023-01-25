Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Executive brothers Jon and Tim Kinsley killed in Canadian avalanche

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 25 January 2023 15:03
Comments

The brothers who ran the construction-focused Kinsley Companies have died in an avalanche, according to family members.

Jon and Tim Kinsley were skiing in British Columbia on Monday when they reportedly were killed during an avalanche, according to family member Patrick Kinsley.

Jon Kinsley led Kinsley Enterprises and previously ran Kinsley Construction, while his brother, Tim, was the president of Kinsley Properties.

The brothers had taken a backcountry helicopter ski trip, which provides enthusiasts access to more remote and pristine ski routes. On Monday, at around 2:45pm, the brothers were caught in the avalanche, as was their guide.

The guide survived the event, according to the CBC.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in