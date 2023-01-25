Executive brothers Jon and Tim Kinsley killed in Canadian avalanche
The brothers who ran the construction-focused Kinsley Companies have died in an avalanche, according to family members.
Jon and Tim Kinsley were skiing in British Columbia on Monday when they reportedly were killed during an avalanche, according to family member Patrick Kinsley.
Jon Kinsley led Kinsley Enterprises and previously ran Kinsley Construction, while his brother, Tim, was the president of Kinsley Properties.
The brothers had taken a backcountry helicopter ski trip, which provides enthusiasts access to more remote and pristine ski routes. On Monday, at around 2:45pm, the brothers were caught in the avalanche, as was their guide.
The guide survived the event, according to the CBC.
