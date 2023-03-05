JonBenet Ramsey house in Colorado on sale for nearly $7m

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The sprawling Tudor-style home in Colorado where JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in 1996 is on sale for nearly $7m.

The Boulder mansion became the center of conspiracy theories when Ramsey, a 6-year-old, was found dead in a windowless utility room several hours after her mother Patsy called 911 to report her daughter missing with a ransom note left behind. No charges were ever filed in the death, and it technically remains under investigation by Colorado police.

The listing for the house at 749 15th St doesn’t mention that famous death that took place at the address, instead focusing on the home’s amenities.

“Stately and modernized 1920’s Tudor estate in an epic Boulder location, on three lots, stunning curb appeal with amazing Flatiron views,” a Zillow listing for the property reads. “Surrounded by luxury homes, a beautiful stroll to Pearl Street shops, restaurants, CU and easy access to Denver. An impressive Boulder estate with timeless appeal in an unbeatable location.”

The home, originally purchased for $500,000 in 1991, is now owned by Tim and Carol Milner. Ms Milner is the daughter of Hour of Power televangelist Robert Schuler.

Ms Milner told Westworld that she doesn’t get caught in the speculation about the home.

“I’ve never been one to back away from something just because it’s a challenge or odd,” she said. “I’d been tutored by my father and my faith to be thinking outside the box constantly. In fact, one of his famous sayings is, ‘Make your box big enough for God to fit in,’ which I think is pretty cool. So I thought I couldn’t just not go in because of this silliness in my brain. And the minute we walked across the threshold, there was such a whoosh of peace and anticipation."

"I saw that there was a lot of history before the Ramseys lived there,” she added. “It was built in 1926.

The property has been sold multiple times since the Ramseys left the home in 1996, according to the Denver Gazette. Later owners reportedly installed a wrought-iron fence and security gate around the home, which is a popular stop for tourists.

As The Independent has reported, houses that are the site of famous deaths or crimes have a way of becoming a morbid curiosity to the public, sometimes attracting buyers who explicitly want to live somewhere they read about in the headlines, such as the Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his entire family in 2018.