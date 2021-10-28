Wolf of Wall Street advises 25 year old to quit 60k job – you’ll ‘never get rich’

Jordan Belfort, the real “Wolf of Wall Street” is going viral after telling a 25-year-old to quit their $60,00 salaried job on TikTok. “Think bigger” and “get a better job”, he said.

The entrepreneur was replying to a question by a user that asked him “What’s your best advice to a 25-year-old that is working 9-5 making 60K a year?”

Belfort responded in the video, which has more than 161,000 likes, “You’re never going to get rich, you’re never going to get ahead in life and have financial security working for someone else on a salary punching a clock.”

The former stockbroker was famously portrayed by Leonardo Di Caprio in the movie The Wall of Wall Street, based on his book of the same name. The movie depicts Belfort pushing penny stocks onto unsuspecting people, he has also made money through motivational speaking, plus illegal activity.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to securities fraud and money laundering in 1999 and served 22 months in prison. This hasn’t stopped Belfort, with an estimated net worth of $100 million, from giving career advice.

In his TikTok video, the entrepreneur said that old career ideals are no longer relevant. People were once told to “get a good job, work for 30 years, retire with your pension and social security”, but “nowadays that will be enough to pay for your diapers, barely, while you’re in a nursing home. You’ll die or retire with no money, and have no independence, you’ll be reliant on other people and the social system, if it’s still there,” he advises.

Belfort goes on to state the importance of a “side hustle”, which will help move the 25-year-old out of the rat race. “Get a second source of income. Where that be real estate, investing in stocks, crypto, something … start getting a second source of income and then slowly transition into that full time … [working 9 to 5] is a dead-end way of living your life financially, you’re not going to get ahead like this.”

Plenty of people have offered the opposite advice on Belfort’s video, telling him not to quit his job. “Some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard, if everyone did that then the world wouldn’t work. Don’t listen to this fool,” wrote on TikTok user.

“$60k at 25 is BALLIN,” said another.

“You scammed for all of your money,” wrote one TikTok user referring to Belfort’s criminal record.

“Don’t quit, save your money and then invest into something else and then slowly transition over to that and then quit,” said another.