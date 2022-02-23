Jordan Cashmyer: Star of ‘16 and Pregnant’ killed by fentanyl in latest tragic US opioid case
It follows news of her death last month
Jordan Cashmyer, a former teenage star of MTV’s ‘16 and Pregnant’ , has been revealed to have died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.
In an update regarding Cashmyer’s death last month, the Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner reportedly confirmed on Wednesday that she died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.
Her death is the latest casualty of an ongoing opiod crisis in the United States, with more than 75,000 opioid overdose deaths recorded last year by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fentanyl is among the most powerful forms of opiods, or medication for pain relief, which are often administered by users without proper prescription.
Although the cause of Cashmyer’s death was confirmed by multiple news outlets on Wednesday, her manner of death was undetermined.
The death of the 26-year-old was announced by her family last month, nine days before her birthday, with many paying tribute to to the former star of MTV’s ‘16 and Pregnant’ .
During her appearance on the show in 2014, Cashmyer was disowned by her family and she eventually gave birth with her boyfriend Derek Taylor, it was reported.
He has custody over their children,
More follows
