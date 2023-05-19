Watch live: Jordan Neely’s funeral held in New York City

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the funeral for Jordan Neely takes place in New York City on Friday, 19 May.

The 30-year-old died after Daniel Penny, a former US Marine sergeant, put him in a chokehold while they rode on an F train in Manhattan on 1 May.

Mr Penny, 24, was charged with manslaughter in a Manhattan criminal court hours after he surrendered to police.

A medical examiner ruled that Neely, who was homeless, died from a compression of the neck.

Mr Penny’s lawyers said their client did not mean to kill Neely.

Neely grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Attorney Donte Mills said that Neely had become an accomplished street performer as a way of dealing with trauma after his mother was murdered in 2007.

Rev. Al Sharpton will give a eulogy at Mr Neely’s funeral, of which hundreds are expected to attend, at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem.

Mr Neely’s service will be presided over by the same pastor who led his mother’s funeral.

