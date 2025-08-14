Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson is expected to take time off from “everything” after being exposed to a “particularly moldy environment,” his daughter says.

Mikhaila Peterson took to X on Wednesday afternoon to reveal the 63-year-old influencer-academic has been forced to postpone his podcasts and move his European tour after a “severe” flare-up of symptoms she said is connected with chronic inflammatory response syndrome.

The elder Peterson has openly discussed his experience with CIRS, a condition allegedly linked to mold exposure and immune system dysfunction, and claimed he was diagnosed in 2018. It is not an officially recognized medical diagnosis or considered a distinct disease by any significant public health agency.

“Hey guys, @jordanbpeterson is taking some time off of everything,” Mikhaila Peterson wrote in a post retweeted by her father.

“Over the last year or so, he’s been feeling the impact of CIRS more and more,” she continued. “Recently, he was exposed to a particularly moldy environment while helping clean out my grandfather’s house after he passed away, which severely flared symptoms.”

open image in gallery Jordan Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, said that the psychologist is taking a break from ‘everything’ ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

CIRS is believed to be a condition where the immune system reacts abnormally after exposure to toxins, like those from mold in damp or water-damaged buildings.

Symptoms include fatigue, neurological issues, pain, and sensitivity to light, according to one review published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery.

While many physicians outside of environmental medicine view CIRS as controversial due to a lack of empirical evidence and ambiguous diagnostic criteria, Mikhaila Peterson called the condition’s lack of recognition “absurd.”

The 33-year-old YouTuber said her father has been suffering “badly” from CIRS since 2017, a year before he said he was diagnosed. She said that Peterson only ate meat, which helped curb symptoms, but added that “it hasn’t been enough recently.”

Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker, who coined the term CIRS in the 1990s and spoke with Peterson on his podcast last year, says treatment involves eliminating exposure to the triggering biotoxins and supporting the body’s detoxification and immune function.

“Praying we can treat him quickly and the medical community can be more aware of CIRS and building codes can change (add ERVs to HVACs) so we can get fresh air indoors,” Mikhaila Peterson said.

The younger Peterson said her father’s ill health is not connected to his akathisia – a restlessness condition linked with benzodiazepine withdrawal – and claimed he is not on any medication.

Peterson was allegedly diagnosed with akathisia in 2020 after being treated for insomnia and depression, and later underwent a benzodiazepine detox in Russia, which he said included being placed in a medically induced nine-day coma.

open image in gallery Peterson in floods of tears while speaking to Piers Morgan on his show Uncensored in April ( Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube )

In recent years, Peterson has gained a reputation for frequent emotional outbursts and weeping during interviews, which his daughter appeared to link to his condition.

“CIRS is also the explanation behind recent cancelled shows, cancelled events, sporadic appearance of being rundown and general weepiness (caused by pain),” she said.

Other conservative media figures have rallied around Peterson, wishing for his quick recovery.

“Dr. Peterson is not just a mentor and colleague, he is a dear friend. I am praying for his speedy recovery and sending my best to his family. Refuah shelaima!” wrote right-wing comedian and podcaster Ben Shapiro.

“Dr. Peterson has helped millions of people across the globe navigate the toughest of circumstances, this is our opportunity to return the favor,” tweeted Shapiro’s media company, The Daily Wire. “Please join the Daily Wire team in sending prayers and well wishes as he takes the necessary time to rest and recover.”

The Independent has reached out to Peterson’s representatives for more information.