Amber Alert issued for six-year-old boy who vanished last weekend

An amber alert has been issued by police in Miami for a missing six-year-old, Jorge “JoJo” Morales”, who was last seen almost a week ago.

In an alert on Friday, the Miami-Dade Police Department said Jorge was last seen on Saturday 27 August and that it was upgrading a missing alert to a higher amber one.

The six-year-old was last seen in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue, about 23 miles southeast of central Miami.

Police said he may be with his 45-year-old father, Jorge Morales, who is also a missing person.

Mr Morales was last seen collecting his son from the boy’s home in Redland, a community outside of Miami, and that he had not returned as expected. Jorge’s grandmother was also with the pair, reports said.

According to the Miami Herald, that was a suspected violation of a custody order between Jorge’s parents, police said.

Jorge, who is 3ft tall and weighs about 50 lbs, was wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and black shoes when he went missing. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His father, Mr Morlaes, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 6ft tall and weighs 185lbs. Both are White-Hispanic.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts should contact Miami-Dade police.