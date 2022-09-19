Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Father sentenced to probation for taking toddler inside San Diego elephant enclosure in scary video

Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 20 September 2022 00:09
Comments

Man sentenced to probation for endangering child

A California man has been sentenced to four years of probation for taking his daughter inside an elephant enclosure.

Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, pled guilty to felony charges of endangerment of a child before a San Diego Court on Thursday, the Sacramento Bee reported. He was also sentenced to nine months in prison but was credited with time served.

In March 2021, Navarrete took his then-two-year-old daughter inside an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo to take a selfie with the animals behind them. When the elephant noticed he had entered the fenced area, it charged at him.

At one point while trying to escape, Navarrete dropped his daughter before picking her up, climbing outside the fence and narrowingly escaping. Fortunately, the child was not injured. Navarrete, who was also uninjured, was later arrested.

“He is remorseful and knows he endangered his daughter,” Navarrete’s attorney, Onell Soto, told McClatchy News.

Recommended

Jose Manuel Navarrete has been sentenced to four years probation

(Facebook/ Tracy Fant )

Navarrete has also been ordered to take parenting classes and stay away from the zoo and his daughter, Fox News reported.

Witnesses of the incident said at the time that Navarrete got into the closure to take a picture with his daughter.

“You hear this woman yelling, ‘Jose, stop. Jose, stop!’” Lori Ortale, who was at the zoo when the ordeal took place, told Fox at the time. “And he jumps the fence and then he goes through the elephant enclosure, and he’s got his little girl with him who, I don’t know, had to be under 2.”

During his sentencing on Thursday, the judge reminded Navarrete that he had put his daughter in great danger.

“I’m not convinced that you’re going [abide by the terms of] probation, given your interview,” the judge said. “You indicated you were the victim. Rest assured, you were not the victim, it was your daughter.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in