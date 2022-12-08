Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Philadelphia’s ‘Boy in the Box’ identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli

Philadelphia police announced the identify of the child at the center of one of the city’s oldest cold cases

Abe Asher
Thursday 08 December 2022 18:23
Comments
Arrest made in the cold case murder of newborn baby in North Carolina

Police in Philadelphia on Thursday publicly identified a four-year-old child killed in the city in 1957 as Joseph Augustus Zarelli — giving a name to the person long known only as the “Boy in the Box.”

Mr Zarelli was killed in 1957 and found lying wrapped in a blanket in a box in a then-sparsley populated, forested area of northwest Philadelphia. Police at the time were unable to identify him or track down his killer, and the case currently remains open and unsolved.

But the identification of Mr Zarelli, made possible through advancements in DNA technology, represents a landmark breakthrough in the ongoing quest to figure out how the four-year-old was killed and find whoever was responsible.

This story will be updated.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in