Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Fears growing for safety of hiker and YouTuber, 21, missing on California mountain for more than a month

Joseph Brambila told his friend that he was taking a ‘shortcut’ shortly before disappearing on the mountain top

Owen Scott
Friday 12 December 2025 17:20 GMT
Comments
Missing goats stranded on snowy mountain rescued by fire service

The search for a 21-year-old hiker and YouTuber stretched to a full month yesterday, after the influencer vanished atop a mountain in California.

Joseph Brambila was last seen on the towering Mount Whitney on November 11, just two days after his 21st birthday.

A fellow hiker named Luis Buenrostro told The Los Angeles Times about meeting Brambila on the day of his disappearance. The now-missing 21-year-old told his friend he was planning to take a "shortcut.”

Buenrostro assumed that this meant Brambila was preparing to slide down the mountain in a practice known as glissading.

Days later, Brambila was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home on time.

Joseph Brambila disappeared last month while climbing Mount Whitney
Joseph Brambila disappeared last month while climbing Mount Whitney (Folwer-O'Sullivan Foundation)

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office told the LA Times that a desperate search followed, but that harsh weather conditions have disrupted rescue efforts.

“Heavy snow from the last two storms has made conditions extremely hazardous,” Lindsey Stine, an ICSO spokesperson, said. “The terrain is icy and unstable, and attempting a summit or any search in these conditions is very dangerous.”

She also claimed that another search could be imminent, but warned that “recovery may not be feasible until the snow and ice begin to melt.”

There has been no sign of Brambila since he vanished, although a rescue charity, the Fowler-O’Sullivan Foundation, has joined the search. In a post on Facebook, the charity claimed that other hikers had reported seeing a body on the mountain.

However, that body has also yet to be found.

Cathy Tarr, the charity’s founder, claims that she believes the body was Brambila.

“When we help search for missing hikers, it’s normal for any family to not believe the situation they’re in,” she told SFGATE.

“Every family wants the answer, but doesn’t want the answer at the same time. In my opinion, there’s a 99.9% chance that that’s Joseph. That’s tough to hear — but if that’s not him, we may never get answers.”

Mount Whitney, the highest peak, is an infamously difficult climb
Mount Whitney, the highest peak, is an infamously difficult climb (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

In a video posted to his YouTube account, Brambila said that he had attempted to climb Mount Whitney four times. During one attempt, his mother insisted on climbing with him.

During the video, he tapped each item on his checklist and said “nope, nope, nope, nope,” to each. Those items included a first aid kit, a map, a compass, a headlamp, and an emergency blanket.

“So I think we’re pretty qualified for the hike,” he joked as he headed up the mountain.

Brambila often joked about travelling unprepared, but his girlfriend claimed he was well-supplied when heading out on his November climb
Brambila often joked about travelling unprepared, but his girlfriend claimed he was well-supplied when heading out on his November climb (Fowler-O'Sullivan Foundation)

Buenrostro told the LA Times that he understood why the hiker kept trying to reach the summit, even though he was often unprepared.

“I understand, sometimes we go out there without all the right gear,” he said. “But a lot of the time, we’re saving up for the proper gear.”

He added that the pair bonded over being Latino and over being judged by wealthier climbers.

However, Darlene Molina, Brambila’s girlfriend, told SFGATE that her boyfriend was better prepared when he began his climb on November 11.

Molina claimed that he took an ice axe, military rations, and a heavy-duty tent on his journey. However, she said her partner often turned his phone off while climbing.

“He loves disconnecting from the world and spending time with himself in nature,” Molina said. “He has told his friends that he’ll turn his phone off during hikes but is always recording and talking to himself for vlogs.”

The Independent has contacted the ICSO for further comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in