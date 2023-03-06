Moonshiners star Josh Owens injured in deadly Daytona motorcycle accident

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Owens of Moonshiners on Discovery has been injured in a deadly motorcycle accident at Daytona International Speedway.

Mr Owens has appeared on the programme since 2012 and support began to be shared on social media as news of the incident started to spread, according to SportsKeeda.

The accident took place over the weekend on Saturday 4 March.

While there’s little information available about the accident, it’s been reported that it occurred during a bike race.

Jessica Read wrote on Facebook on Sunday night, “please keep our brother Josh Owens in prayer. I’ve gotten so many calls & messages that I haven’t answered & I’m sorry. Josh is stable right now from the accident thank God. I can’t sleep & I’m praying & I’m thinking about all the good times. We love you so much brother”.

Fellow moonshiner Tim Smith tweeted: “Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens - all I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he’ll still be able to make some shine but keep praying please, we are a ways out.”

More follows...