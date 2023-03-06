Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Moonshiners star Josh Owens injured in deadly Daytona motorcycle accident

‘Both of his arms are working fine, so he’ll still be able to make some shine but keep praying please,’ fellow moonshiner Tim Smith says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 06 March 2023 15:42
Comments
<p>Josh Owens in Moonshiners on Discovery</p>

Josh Owens in Moonshiners on Discovery

(Screenshot / YouTube / Discovery UK)

Josh Owens of Moonshiners on Discovery has been injured in a deadly motorcycle accident at Daytona International Speedway.

Mr Owens has appeared on the programme since 2012 and support began to be shared on social media as news of the incident started to spread, according to SportsKeeda.

The accident took place over the weekend on Saturday 4 March.

While there’s little information available about the accident, it’s been reported that it occurred during a bike race.

Jessica Read wrote on Facebook on Sunday night, “please keep our brother Josh Owens in prayer. I’ve gotten so many calls & messages that I haven’t answered & I’m sorry. Josh is stable right now from the accident thank God. I can’t sleep & I’m praying & I’m thinking about all the good times. We love you so much brother”.

Recommended

Fellow moonshiner Tim Smith tweeted: “Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens - all I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he’ll still be able to make some shine but keep praying please, we are a ways out.”

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in