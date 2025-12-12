JPMorgan warns of ‘national security’ threat due to American worker skill gaps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JPMorganChase released a report claiming that a lack of technical skills among Americans should be viewed as a “national security issue.”

The report argues that investments in fields like AI or energy development won't keep the U.S. competitive with other nations unless Americans have the skills to work in those sectors.

"Today's skills gap is a critical national security issue, and the public and private sectors need to come together to drive solutions forward," Tim Berry, global head of corporate responsibility and chairman of the Mid-Atlantic region at JPMorgan, said in a statement accompanying the report.

The view is apparently one shared by the federal government, and is not divided by party lines. Former President Joe Biden's government pushed for industrial expansion under the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, according to Axios.

The Trump administration has made similar moves by encouraging companies in the manufacturing sector to invest in domestic infrastructure.

open image in gallery Students attend the Building Your Own Computer program offered by the Connecticut-based group CfAL for Digital Inclusion to practice their skills. States are looking to beef up their residents tech skills as generative artificial intelligence plays a greater role in the workplace. JPMorganChase recently released a report warning that a lack of tech skills among American workers posed a national security threat to the nation ( (Rose Servetnick/CfAL for Digital Inclusion via AP) )

But none of those initiatives actually target talent, which is what the JPMorganChase report says is necessary to keep America competitive.

For example, multi-billion dollar semiconductor fabrication plants are being built in the U.S. faster than companies can staff them, citing a 3.8 million worker deficit. The report found that nearly half of those jobs will remain unfilled by 2033.

There is also reportedly a lack of electricians and line workers to keep up with national electric infrastructure modernization efforts. That industry reports a deficit of 200,000 workers.

Defense is also feeling the pinch. According to the data, some 46 percent of defense industrial company leaders have reported difficulty recruiting, training, and retaining manufacturing workers.

open image in gallery JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned there is a “silent labor crisis” around the globe caused by a lack of workers will necessary job skills to meet current and future industry demands ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

JPMorganChase CEO Jamie Dimon has been ringing this particular bell for months, arguing in June that there is a global "silent labor crisis" due to a lack of skilled workers.

He complained that universities were "graduating people who aren't job-ready" during the CEO Workforce Forum in June, and called on tech employers to work directly with educational institutions to develop better talent development programs.

Dimon noted that there are, in his opinion, justifiable fears of mass job displacement due to AI, but he warned companies against focusing solely on tech training. He said that human skills — like adaptability, ethics, and problem-solving — will be critical to future industries.