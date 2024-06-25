✕ Close Julian Assange released from UK prison after reaching plea deal with US government

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange appears set to return to Australia after his 14-year legal battle ended in a plea deal with the US government.

He walked out of Belmarsh prison at 5pm on Monday and was taken to Stansted Airport to be flown out of the UK.

Mr Assange will appear in court on Wednesday in Saipan, a US territory that is part of the Northern Mariana Islands in the Western Pacific. There, he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified US national defence information.

He is likely to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served, paving the way for his release.

Australia has said it is looking forward to welcoming Mr Assange “home”, while an MP there said he should not be judged for pleading guilty in the US deal.

“Julian is free!!!!” his wife, Stella Assange, said in a post on X.