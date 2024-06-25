Julian Assange – live: Wikileaks founder boards flight out of UK after reaching US plea deal
Plane carrying Assange lands in Thailand on its way to US territory
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange appears set to return to Australia after his 14-year legal battle ended in a plea deal with the US government.
He walked out of Belmarsh prison at 5pm on Monday and was taken to Stansted Airport to be flown out of the UK.
Mr Assange will appear in court on Wednesday in Saipan, a US territory that is part of the Northern Mariana Islands in the Western Pacific. There, he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified US national defence information.
He is likely to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served, paving the way for his release.
Australia has said it is looking forward to welcoming Mr Assange “home”, while an MP there said he should not be judged for pleading guilty in the US deal.
“Julian is free!!!!” his wife, Stella Assange, said in a post on X.
Assange’s wife shares picture of husband calling from UK
Stella Assange, Julian Assange’s wife, has shared a screenshot of a phone call with her husband.
She said “Julian calling into Sydney from Stansted airport last night (his day time)”.
In a previous post, she said: “Julian is free”.
“Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU- yes YOU, who have all mobilised for years and years to make this come true”.
Julian Assange’s mother grateful her son’s ‘ordeal’ is ending
The mother of Julian Assange said that she is grateful that her son’s “ordeal is finally coming to an end” after the Wikileaks founder was released from UK jail.
Mr Assange’s father said the news was “wonderful” and “energising”.
“I am grateful that my son’s ordeal is finally coming to an end,” his mother, Christine Assange, said in a statement.
“This shows the importance and power of quiet diplomacy.”
She blamed many individuals who “have used my son’s situation to push their own agendas”.
She added that she was “grateful to those unseen, hard-working people who put Julian’s welfare first”.
“The past 14 years has obviously taken a toll on me as a mother, so I wish to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy,” she said.
His father, John Shipton, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the breakthrough was “wonderful”.
“It is energising,” Mr Shipton said.
“I don’t fade easily, you know – and neither does Julian. It must be a family trait.”
‘Julian Assange is free’: First message from Wikileaks
Breaking the news of Julian Assange’s release from a UK prison, Wikileaks said their founder will soon reunite with his family, including his children, who have only known their father from behind bars.
“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there,” the organisation said in a post.
“This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations,” it added.
The post said that he lived in a 2x3 metre cell and was isolated 23 hours a day for five years.
“As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom. Julian’s freedom is our freedom,” it said.
Assange’s plane to depart for Saipan shortly after refueling stop
The plane believed to be carrying Julian Assange will depart for Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, from Bangkok.
The chartered flight VJT199 landed afternoon at Don Mueang International Airport, north of the Thai capital, for a refueling stop, reported the Associated Press.
Mr Assange is expected to return to his home country of Australia after his plea and sentencing.
Who is Julian Assange and what secrets is he accused of leaking?
After many years of legal battles and controversy, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to plead guilty as part of a plea deal with the US Justice Department.
According to the documents, he is scheduled to appear in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific, on Wednesday, and will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information.
The 52-year-old Australian was catapulted into the global spotlight in 2009 after he and his site WikiLeaks were linked to one of the largest publications of classified information in American history.
Along with Chelsea Manning, a military intelligence analyst, Assange was accused of disclosing tens of thousands of activity reports about the war in Afghanistan.
Read the full story here.
Julian Assange flies out of UK after reaching plea deal with US government
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from Belmarsh prison and flown out of the UK as he prepares to enter a guilty plea as part of a deal with the US Justice Department that could bring an end to his long-running legal saga.
Assange, 52, boarded a flight from Stansted airport at 5pm UK time on Monday, ahead of an appearance later this week in the federal court in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific. He was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information by the US government.
According to a new filing from the DOJ, proceedings in the Mariana Islands are due to take place on Wednesday morning, where Assange will plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defence information. He is due to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served at a hearing on the island of Saipan at 9am local time.
The charges against Assange in the US stem from one of the largest publications of classified information in American history, which took place during the first term of Barack Obama’s presidency.
My colleagues bring you the full details.
Julian Assange’s plane lands in Bangkok
A plane believed to be carrying Julian Assange from the UK has just landed in Bangkok on its way to Saipan.
The first pictures of the aircraft have been released by the Associated Press.
The Wikileaks founder is set to appear in a court in Saipan in the Western Pacific at 9am local time on Wednesday.
It comes as the 52-year-old Australian transparency activist has agreed to plead guilty to a charge under the Espionage Act in exchange for avoiding further imprisonment.
The agreement marks an end to 14 years of legal struggles for the Wikileaks founder, who repeatedly drew the ire of Western officials for exposing government secrets.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Julian Assange’s release from prison in the UK, after the Wikileaks founder reached a plea deal with US prosecutors.
