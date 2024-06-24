Julian Assange set to be released after reaching plea deal with US government

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to plead guilty as part of a plea deal with the US Justice Department that which could see him walk free after five years in a British prison.

Assange was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, new court documents show.

The charges against him in the US stem from one of the largest publications of classified information in American history, which took place during the first term of Barack Obama’s presidency.

Assange was accused by the US government of conspiring with Chelsea Manning, a military intelligence analyst, to disclose tens of thousands of activity reports about the war in Afghanistan. The information was shared online on his WikiLeaks website.

More follows...