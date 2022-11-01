Jump to content

Julie Powell death: ‘Julie and Julia’ food writer dies of cardiac arrest aged 49

Family say renowned food writer Julie Powell died on 26 October

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 01 November 2022 19:40
<p>Julie Powell died of a cardiac arrest, her widow Eric has said </p>

Julie Powell died of a cardiac arrest, her widow Eric has said

(Getty)

Food writer Julie Powell, who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died at the age of 49, her family have announced.

Ms Powell died from a cardiac arrest on 26 October, her widow Eric told the New York Times.

In 2002, Ms Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking for her popular food blog The Julie/Julia Project.

It was later turned into the 2009 movie Julie and Julia, starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams as Ms Powell.

