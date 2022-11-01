Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Food writer Julie Powell, who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died at the age of 49, her family have announced.

Ms Powell died from a cardiac arrest on 26 October, her widow Eric told the New York Times.

In 2002, Ms Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking for her popular food blog The Julie/Julia Project.

It was later turned into the 2009 movie Julie and Julia, starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams as Ms Powell.

