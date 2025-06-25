Julie Chrisley said she burst out crying when she learned Trump had pardoned her: ‘God touched President Trump’s heart’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley recalled “busting out crying” after learning she and her husband, Todd, would be receiving pardons from President Donald Trump.

In a segment from Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump, the Chrisley Knows Best stars shared their reactions to learning they wouldn’t have to complete their 2022 sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud. The full episode is set to air this Saturday (June 28).

“I called Savannah one more time, and she said, ‘He did it, he signed it,’” she said, referring to their 27-year-old daughter. “And I just started busting out crying. And everyone was looking around, and then I just hung up. I was so nervous, I just hung up.”

The reality stars and their children, Savannah and Grayson, gave their first interview post-pardoning with Lara Trump, who is also President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

Todd said a fellow inmate was who told him the news, which he initially didn’t believe until a corrections officer confirmed what he heard.

open image in gallery Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley recall their emotional reactions to learning President Donald Trump pardoned them. ( Getty )

"He came by, and he goes, ‘Are you good?’ And I said, ‘As good as I can be.’ And he said, ‘Todd, you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to make sure you're OK.’ And I said, ‘Well, they don't need to be worrying about me now. Hell, if I'm pardoned, I'm great,’" Todd said.

“We owe thanks to God. And I say - and God touched President Trump’s heart God led the people to advocate for us,” he added. “And so, I’m grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, both longtime Trump supporters, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy.

They also were found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

open image in gallery Todd Chrisleys said ‘God touched President Trump’s heart’ after he granted the reality star a pardon. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, while her husband got 12 years behind bars. Both of their sentences were later reduced.

The couple maintained their innocence during a press conference in May that was held shortly after their release.

They will make their reality TV return with a new series on Lifetime, which will showcase the trial and its impacts on their family.

“We’re going to set the record straight, and now we move forward with our lives,” their daughter, Savannah, said.

The full interview is set to air at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 28, on My View with Lara Trump.