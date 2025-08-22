Man arrested over Rufus Du Sol attack which saw woman knocked unconscious

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested for his alleged role in an assault at a Rufus Du Sol concert in Los Angeles that saw a woman being hit multiple times in an attack that left her unconscious.

Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault Thursday, Pasadena police said.

In the viral clip, shared by the music-focused social media account Festive Owl, a man is seen punching a woman until bystanders were able to move him away.

The victim can be seen in the video lying lifeless on the floor as another concertgoer tries to hold her up. The woman’s fiancé was also hurt in the attack while he attempted to shield her, according to reports.

Towards the end of the video, a concertgoer can be heard shouting, “Get him out of here!” ... We need help!”

The suspect fled the scene after the incident, police said.

A man who allegedly attacked a woman while they were attending a concert at the Rose Bowl on August 16, 2025. A video shows the man hitting the victim at least five times, knocking her unconscious and leaving her bloodied and bruised. Police are still searching for the man. ( The Festive Owl )

According to a statement, authorities received a call regarding the assault of three people in the seating area of the stadium around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The investigation revealed that three victims were assaulted to varying degrees by a male suspect who reportedly became agitated after a drink was spilled,” said the Pasadena Police Department in a statement.

Officials added that the video footage and numerous tips from the public helped them identify Zavala.

The victim, who had traveled from Phoenix to attend the show, maintained early on that the altercation began because she accidentally spilled a drink on a man sitting in front of them.

“We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind,” the woman told The Festival Owl. “We apologized to her and thought it was over.”

The suspect returned approximately half an hour later and began screaming at the woman and her friend, threatening to hurt them. The woman explained that she tried to de-escalate the situation and apologize again when she was hit in the face.

She was rendered unconscious, suffered severe bleeding, and remembers waking up some time later in a medical tent – she refused to be taken to a hospital, police say.

The incident is believed to have unfolded before Rüfüs Du Sol even took the stage, according to a Pasadena Police spokesperson.

On Monday, Rüfüs Du Sol, the electronic music trio, posted a message to their social media saying, “delivering moments to our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heartbroken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday.

“This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere, and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about.”

Zavala’s case has now been submitted to the L.A. County district attorney’s office for filing consideration.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone who may have further information about this incident should call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.