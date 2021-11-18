Lawyers for Julius Jones have filed an emergency motion in a federal court requesting an injunction to stay his execution today.

Attorneys argued the Eighth Amendment forbids the government from inflicting pain beyond that necessary to end a condemned prisoner’s life.

The motion cites the “botched execution” of John Grant, who witnesses say convulsed about two-dozen times and vomited following injection of midazolam.

The motion argues Mr Grant’s execution provides “compelling evidence that the Execution Protocol and the use of midazolam, as well as the cursory consciousness checks done under the Protocol, pose a serious and substantial risk of suffering and pain to prisoners”.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.