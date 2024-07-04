July 4: What stores are open and closed on Independence Day?

Support truly

Americans are gathering today to celebrate Independence Day, with customary July 4 barbecues, picnics, town parades and fireworks displays.

While most major restaurants, grocery and retail stores will remain open, banks and post offices will shut their doors.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed this July 4:

Grocery stores

Walmart and Target will remain open, however, it’s best to check the opening times of your local store as hours may vary by each location for the holiday.

Other grocery stores such as Publix, Whole Foods, and Winn-Dixie are expected to also remain open on Independence Day, yet some hours will vary.

At Trader Joe’s, all stores will close at 5pm.

Costco’s warehouses will be closed all day on Thursday, according to its website.

Retailers

Hardware stores, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s, will mostly be open, but again, check the hours at your local branch before you set off today. Lowe’s will close at 8pm local time, USA TODAY reports.

Many retail stores like Nordstrom, IKEA (10am to 6pm) and TJ Maxx (closes at 8pm), will also remain open.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies, such as Walgreens and the majority of Rite Aid locations will be open for the holiday, yet customers are urged to check the Rite Aid website for local store hours.

Restaurants

A whole range of chain restaurants will be open on July 4 so you can celebrate the holiday with your favorite food.

Some of these include McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Subway.

Banks

Many banks will be closed on the holiday, including branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase, USA TODAY reported. The US stock markets are also closed on Thursday.

Postal services

US Postal Services will be closed for retail transactions, and there will no regular residential or business mail deliveries.

UPS’s pick-up and delivery services and most of FedEx’s will also not be available.

Most government offices, post offices, courts, and schools are also closed.