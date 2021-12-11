AP Week in Pictures: Global

Via AP news wire
Saturday 11 December 2021 06:06
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dec. 4-10, 2021

From actor Jussie Smollett leaving the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his siblings following his conviction on five of six charges that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it, to a man swimming in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow Russia to a Ukrainian soldier taking a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

