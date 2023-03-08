Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Justice Department will launch an investigation into the Memphis Police Department in response to Tyre Nichols' death.

The investigation will focus on the police department's use-of-force and deescalation policies, and will take a broader look at specialised police units — like Memphis's now-defunct Scorpion unit — across the US.

Mr Nichols died days after police officers beat him and failed to quickly secure him medical treatment following a traffic stop.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols's tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

She said the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services would release a report following the Justice Department investigation, and that the report should serve as a guide for law enforcement and elected officials.

"The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe," she said.