Watch live: Justin Pearson returns to Tennessee House after gun control protest

Watch live as Democratic representative Justin Pearson returns to the Tennessee House of Representatives along with another young Black colleague after leading a gun control protest on the chamber floor.

Mr Pearson, 29, was reinstated in his seat after a unanimous vote from seven members of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, 12 April.

Before the vote, hundreds of supporters marched Mr Pearson through Memphis to the meeting, chanting and cheering before entering the commission chambers.

Last Thursday, the House voted to remove Mr Pearson representative Justin Jones but keep white representative Gloria Johnson - who survived by one vote - drawing accusations of racism.

The Republican leadership has denied that race was a factor in the vote.

Mr Pearson and Mr Jones were expelled from the House over their role in a protest on the House floor following a mass shooting at the Covenant School in which six people, including three nine-year-old children, were killed.

On Monday, Mr Jones was restored to office and reinstated to his House seat in a unanimous decision by the Nashville Metropolitan Council.

