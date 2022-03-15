Justin Trudeau banned from Russia after Zelensky addresses Canada’s parliament
Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau and senior members of his cabinet have been banned from entering Russia.
It came after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday morning to call for a Nato no-fly zone over his country. Zelensky will address the US Congress on Wednesday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website that the “black list” was in response to sanctions from the “Russophobic” Canadian regime.
The black list of 313 Canadians included Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Defence Minister Anita Anand and almost every member of the Canadian parliament.
“Every Russophobic scumbag, whether it comes to attacks on Russian diplomatic missions, the closure of airspace, or Ottawa’s de facto severance of bilateral economic ties – to the detriment of Canadian interests – will inevitably receive a decisive and not necessarily symmetrical rebuff,” the statement said.
This is a developing story; it will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies