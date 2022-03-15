Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau and senior members of his cabinet have been banned from entering Russia.

It came after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Canada’s Parliament on Tuesday morning to call for a Nato no-fly zone over his country. Zelensky will address the US Congress on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website that the “black list” was in response to sanctions from the “Russophobic” Canadian regime.

The black list of 313 Canadians included Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Defence Minister Anita Anand and almost every member of the Canadian parliament.

“Every Russophobic scumbag, whether it comes to attacks on Russian diplomatic missions, the closure of airspace, or Ottawa’s de facto severance of bilateral economic ties – to the detriment of Canadian interests – will inevitably receive a decisive and not necessarily symmetrical rebuff,” the statement said.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.