Trudeau defends $55k a year Canadians pay for his groceries

Justin Trudeau’s office has defended the prime minister’s household spending of $55,000 annually on groceries billed to the taxpayers.

According to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Mr Trudeau and his predecessor Stephen Harper list an average of $54,494 annually on “miscellaneous food expenses” billed to the taxpayer after customary reimbursements.

The PM’s office said the household expenses are repaid to the government coffers based on a flat rate and not based on the price of each item, due to a policy which dates back to former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

“As per a longstanding practice in place since 1985, the prime minister reimburses amounts related to food based on Statistics Canada data on household spending, which is adjusted using the consumer price index to account for inflation,” spokesperson Cecely Roy told the National Post.

"The prime minister also reimburses internet and courier charges for personal correspondence.”

Mr Trudeau’s official residence spent over $12,000 on groceries, dining and boutique goods in just a month in 2021, it was previously reported by True North.

Hundreds of receipts and invoices released by the Privy Council Office showed that from March to September last year, the average monthly cost of food for Mr Trudeau’s residence reached $7,861.

Mr Trudeau’s household expenses for his family of five between 2015 and March 2022 were $345,230, an average of $57,538 annually. Mr Trudeau has spent over $1,000 on Flow boxed spring water since September 2020.

“Prime minister Justin Trudeau needs to immediately explain to taxpayers how they’re racking up such a huge bill and what value taxpayers are getting for all that money,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazano told True North.

For his predecessor’s family, the net household grocery bill between 2007 and 2015, cost taxpayers $417,745, or an average of $52,218.

Unreimbursed expenses for the fiscal year 2013 topped $58,879 during Mr Harper’s time in office, National Post reported.

Records on household expenses were not kept prior to 2006, the Privy Council Office said.

The report comes at a time when food prices in Canada soared to a 41-year high, rising 11,4 per cent compared to last year. Prices of cereals, including baby food, are up by 17 per cent while the cost of tea and coffee is up by 16 per cent, according to Statistics Canada’s latest report.