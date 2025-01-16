Prominent banker Mark Carney enters race to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister
The prominent banker also serves as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Prominent banker Mark Carney is launching a bid to lead Canada’s ruling Liberal Party after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned.
Carney, 59, currently serves as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance. He is also the chair of Brookfield Asset Management and Bloomberg L.P.’s board of directors.
“I’m here to ask for your support,” Carney said in an announcement from Edmonton, Alberta. “I’m here to earn your trust.’’
Carney joined the Canadian Finance Ministry in 2004 before becoming governor of the Bank of Canada in 2007. He then became governor of the Bank of England in 2013, becoming the first person to head two major central banks. He then left his post in 2020 before taking on his role at the UN.
“My generation of Canadians is lucky,” Carney said Thursday. “We had a good time. A time to prosper. The system that our parents built worked well for us. But those good old times, my friends, are over. Our times are anything but ordinary.”
Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal Party on January 6 after facing heavy pressure to step down from fellow Liberal Party members.
Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s deputy prime minister, also abruptly resigned in December, citing disagreements over the handling of President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to instate 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods exported to the US.
More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments