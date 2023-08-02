Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie separating after 18 years of marriage

Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have three children together

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 02 August 2023 18:22
Comments
Justin Trudeau and his wife share their memories of Queen Elizabeth

Canadian Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau jointly announced on Wednesday that they will be separating, following “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and continue to build,” the prime minister wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy,” he added.

Recommended

The separation comes after 18 years of marriage.

They have three children together: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the prime minister’s office told Reuters. “Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a former entertainment journalist, was a classmate of Justin’s younger brother Michel.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau (Jacob King/PA)

(PA Wire)

She became reacquainted with Justin as an adult in 2003, when the pair were co-hosting a fundraising ball.

They were married in Montreal in May of 2005.

In May, Prime Minister Trudeau posted an anniversary photo of him and Ms Grégoire Trudeau holding holds in an RV.

“Every mile of this journey together is an adventure,” a caption on the photo read. “I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!”

In an anniversary post last year, Ms Grégoire Trudeau wrote of navigating “sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between.”

Recommended

“You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways,” she wrote. “They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in