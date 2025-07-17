Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vaping brand Juul Labs can continue to sell its e-cigarettes and refill cartridges, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The decision comes after the once-pioneering company struggled for years against heightened regulatory scrutiny and backlash as its flavored pods became popular amongst young people, contributing to the rise in teen vaping.

The brand then took a major hit, getting struck by both a flurry of lawsuits and a loss of sales. But the FDA’s decision may provide Juul, which nearly filed for bankruptcy following a federal ban in 2022, a new lease on life.

In its ruling, the FDA said it found that Juul’s studies proved its e-cigarettes are less harmful for adult smokers, who can benefit from switching from cigarettes to vaping.

The decision applies to both tobacco and menthol-flavored versions of the e-cigarettes, which are used with nicotine-filled cartridges sold in two different strengths.

“This is an important milestone for the company and I think we made a scientifically sound case for the role that menthol can play in e-vapor,” Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite told The Associated Press.

Ahead of the decision, Juul attempted to drive away some of its teen consumers by discontinuing several fruit and candy flavors that were favored by that demographic.

The FDA ruled Thursday that Juul’s e-cigarette can remain on the shelves in stores. ( AP )

The FDA had ordered the company to remove its products from the market in June 2022, but quickly changed course after Juul pushed back in court.

The announcement is also not an approval or endorsement of Juul’s products, and the FDA reiterated that people who do not smoke should not use Juul or any other e-cigarettes.

This is a breaking story...