One of them was on his first deployment and looking forward to the birth of his first child in just three weeks.

Another was described by a sister as her “beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother”. A third was said to “embody the values of America - grit, dedication, service, and valour.”

The grief-wracked parents of two of the dead service members reportedly attacked Joe Biden, saying their sons had been let down by poor leadership. The mother of one of those killed said she did not apportion blame to the president, and that her son “wanted to be there”.

On Friday, as the world sought to take pause after the devastating suicide bomb at Kabul airport killed up to 170 people, the identities of some of the 13 American service members emerged, along with the details of their lives.

While the Pentagon has not yet officially released the names of 13 who were killed, six names have released by family members or others – Max Soviak, 22, Rylee McCollum, 20, David Lee Espinoza, 20, Kareem Nikoui, Jared Schmitz, 20, 22-year-old Hunter Lopez and Daegan Page.

“We continue to mourn the loss of these Marines and pray for their families,” Marine Corps spokesman Major Jim Stenger said in a statement to the media.

“Our focus now is taking care of the families of those who were killed and caring for our injured.”

Kareem Nikoui was from Norco, California. His father, Steve Nikoui, told reporters he had spent all day Thursday with his head stuck in front of the television waiting for news of his son. At around 7pm in the evening three young men from the Marine Corps came to his door to break the news, the young men “more choked up than me”.

He told the Daily Beast that he was a supporter of Donald Trump, and while he wanted to respect the office of the US presidency, he felt let down badly by Joe Biden.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security. I blame my own military leaders,” he said.

“Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

At the family’s home on Friday, relatives were busy making arrangements. The young Lance Cpl’s sister, Shyler, told The Independent: “I’m just not ready to talk yet.”

Rylee McCollum, was from Bondurant, Wyoming, and joined the US military straight out of high school. He was married and the couple were expecting their first child in three weeks.

“He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots,” McCollum's sister Roice, told the Casper Star-Tribune. “He was determined to be in infantry. Rylee wanted to be a history teacher and a wrestling coach when he finished serving his country. He's a tough, kind, loving kid who made an impact on everyone he met. His joke and wit brought so much joy.”

Navy medic Max Soviak was from Berlin Heights, west of Cleveland, Ohio. On Instagram, his sister Marilyn described him as a unique and wonderful brother.

“My beautiful, intelligent, beat-to-the-sound of his own drum, annoying, charming baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives,” she wrote on Instagram

