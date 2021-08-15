US embassy reports gunfire at Kabul airport, telling Americans in city to shelter in place

The security situation in the Afghan capital Kabul was quickly deteriorating on Sunday after the US embassy issued a security alert over gunfire at the airport.

Taliban fighters surged into the city after provincial capital after provincial capital fell in the past week.

Reuters said there were reports of gunfire as US troops aid an evacuation of most American diplomats and personnel.

“There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy said.