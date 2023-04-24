Three-year-old boy dies after he and twin brother found unresponsive in LA pool

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California toddler has died in a tragic drowning accident.

Three-year-old Kai Bernabe and his twin brother Liam were found unresponsive in the backyard pool of a home in the Los Angeles suburban neighbourhood of Porter Ranch, the LA Times reported.

Kai and Liam’s parents performed CPR on both of them before the boys were transported to an area hospital.

Kai was pronounced dead at the pediatric trauma centre at Northridge Hospital, while his brother continues fighting for his life.

Authorities responded to the scene around 10.30am on Friday 21 April after the twins’ frantic parents phones 911 and desperately tried to revive their sons. Fire department officials have said first responders also gave first aid to the infants before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

LAFD Captain Kelly Muniz confirmed Kai’s death during a press conference on Friday and said that a crisis team has been made available to support the grieving family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“There’s nothing to indicate anything beyond a tragic accident here,” she told reporters, per the LA Times.

Family members have started a GoFundMe to cover costs for Kai’s funeral and Liam’s recovery. More than $48,000 have been raised as of noon on Monday.

“There are no words to describe the pain the family is feeling,” the description of the fundraiser, which also stated Kai’s death was “every parent’s worst nightmare, read. “Please continue to pray for Liam’s recovery and for the family as they mourn.”