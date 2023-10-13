Kaiser Permanente workers reach tentative deal after largest healthcare strike in US

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kaiser Permanente union workers said they reached a tentative agreement with the healthcare system, just one week after the nation’s largest healthcare strike in history.

“The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente. We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su,” the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions wrote on X on Friday morning.

The reason behind the strikes has been the staffing shortage, which the coalition argued has created “unsafe” working conditions and has neglected patient care. The coalition was asking for a solution to the staffing crisis, higher wages across the board, and benefits.

The tentative agreement comes one week after a group of nurses, emergency department workers, radiology technicians, ultrasound sonographers, and others took to the picket lines across the country.

Kaiser previously argued: “Despite the acute shortage of healthcare workers nationally, we have been able to hire more than 50,000 frontline employees in the last two years: 29,000 people in 2022, and another 22,000 so far this year.”

The walkout took place in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Washington DC and spanned three days, from 4 October through 7 October.

However, even if this deal is met, a new potential strike looms. The coalition previously indicated that workers would wait to strike again, if at all, until 1 November, a day after a contract with additional 3,000 Seattle workers is set to expire.