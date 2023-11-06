Alleged cyclist killer’s ex appears to clash with photographer at court

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kaitlin Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland reportedly had a mishap with media trying to take pictures of him as he appeared in court for the second day to testify in the former yoga teacher’s murder trial.

Ms Armstrong is facing trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas over the murder of rising pro cyclist Moriah Wilson in Ma7 2022. Prosecutors have alleged that Ms Armstrong targeted Wilson because they were both involved in a love triangle with Colin Strickland, Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend.

Mr Strickland began his testimony on Thursday, telling the court about his “tumultuous” relationship with Ms Armstrong. He remained calm while on the stand as he recounted memories with Wilson and shared his frustration with Ms Armstrong’s alleged jealousy, but that appeared to change after a lunch recess on Monday when he seemingly clashed with photographers who were following him.

According to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was also in court, Mr Strickland reportedly tried to shove a photographer’s camera down, causing the latter to lose his grip. The photographer managed to catch the camera just before it fell to the ground.

A similar incident took place on Friday as Mr Strickland was recorded leaving court in a video also shared by Caprariello on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, Mr Strickland is seen walking at a fast pace while a photographer walks backwards in front of him.

The cameraman did not seem to realise there was a barricade behind him and lost balance when he tripped on it, eventually falling to the ground. Mr Strickland appeared unphased and stepped over him before entering a vehicle and leaving the courthouse.

Mr Strickland has admitted in court that he had briefly been romantic with Wilson while he and Ms Armstrong were separated and that he went on to remain friendly with the up-and-coming cyclist when he reconciled with Ms Armstrong.

Wilson was fatally shot on 11 May 2022, just hours after spending time with Mr Strickland at a poolside bar. The slain cyclist had been dropped off by Mr Strickland at the home of her friend Caitlin Cash, who later that night found Wilson lying dead in a pool of blood.

Mr Strickland previously told the court that he and the yoga teacher loved each other and that she had been extremely helpful with his business affairs and finances. But his remarks took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from Ms Armstrong during his second day of testimony.

Elsewhere in his testimony, Mr Strickland said that he had countless arguments with Ms Armstrogn over her fits of jealousy. In one instance, she even told Mr Strickland to “send [her] love to Mo” after he posted an Instagram video with Wilson in the background.

Prosecutors believe that one of the guns recovered from Mr Strickland and Ms Arsmtrong’s shared home was the one used to kill Wilson. Mr Strickland testified last week that he had purchased the weapon with his ex-girlfriend in 2021 after she voiced fears about riding her bike alone.

The state also revealed during opening statements that DNA found on Wilson’s bike was “highly likely” to have come from Ms Armstrong.

Wilson’s bike was discovered lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment where she was found dead.