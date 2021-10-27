A 15-year-old girl has been missing for over a week after last being seen in Atlanta’s metro area after arriving in the city via bus.

Deputies are searching for Kalana Johnson from Columbia County, Georgia, who was last seen around 2am on 18 October at the Holiday Inn Express in Augusta, east of the state capital.

Ms Johnson was in the area along with her mother to visit her father, hopping on a bus later that afternoon from Augusta to Atlanta to visit friends. Her last known location is Palmetto, just south of Atlanta. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green joggers, and black and white Nike sneakers.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Appling, Georgia wrote on Facebook that “an informational report has been filed with the “Palmetto Police department in Atlanta”.

“She took a bus from Augusta to Forsyth St in Atlanta and was last known to be in the Palmetto area with friends,” the sheriff’s office added. “If you have any information on her location or who she may be with, please contact Columbia County Investigations Division at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.”