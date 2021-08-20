AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AFGHANISTAN-SAVING KHALID — The U.S. military and its allies have rescued a high-profile Afghan national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. By Alex Sanz and Tammy Webber. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

AFGHANISTAN-LEFT-BEHIND — Hundreds of Western nationals and Afghan workers have been flown to safety since the Taliban reasserted control over the country. Yet still unprotected, and in hiding, are untold numbers of Afghans who tried to build a fledgling democracy. They include Afghans who worked with foreign forces, and who are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban, along with aid workers. By Colleen Barry and Kerstin Sopke. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With: AFGHANISTAN-THE-LATEST.

HARRIS-ASIA — The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan gives new urgency to Vice President Kamala Harris’ upcoming tour of southeast Asia, where she will attempt to reassure allies of American resolve following the chaotic end of a two-decade war. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 990 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-HOT-ZONE — As quickly as one COVID patient is discharged, another waits for a bed in northeast Florida, the hot zone of the state’s latest surge. But the patients at Baptist Health’s five hospitals across Jacksonville are younger and getting sick from the virus faster than people did last summer. By Kelli Kennedy and Cody Jackson. SENT: 970 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PEACE-CORPS — The Peace Corps is beginning the process of returning its volunteers to countries across the globe, but how quickly that happens will depend on the pandemic. The U.S. government program is marking its 60th anniversary this year. But in March 2020, more than 7,000 volunteers were recalled from 62 countries. No volunteers have since been deployed. By Wilson Ring and Roy Nkosi. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-J&J VACCINE — The U.S. is planning booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but if you got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot instead, stay tuned. Health authorities don’t have enough data yet to decide. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 450 words.

RUSSIA-GERMANY — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow amid the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and as Russia’s treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Ukraine remain a source of ongoing tension between the two leaders’ countries. By Kirsten Grieshaber. SENT: 940 words, photos.

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN-EVACUATIONS — The United States struggles to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. Tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country. By Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

AFGHANISTAN-ALLIED RIFT — When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him, and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation. The collapse of Afghanistan certainly put a stop to that. Even some of his biggest fans are now churning out criticism. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

CHINA-PRIVACY-LAW — New China law tightens control over companies’ data on users. SENT: 240 words, photo.

MEXICO-JOURNALIST-KILLED — Mexican journalist shot to death in Gulf coast state. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Judge: School officer who hid during shooting facing charges. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-FLOODING-FALLOUT — China premier vows to punish officials over flood deaths. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BKL--STORM-WHITE HOUSE — Seattle Storm to visit White House, celebrate 2020 title. SENT: 340 words.

ONLYFANS-SEXUALLY-EXPLICIT-MATERIAL-BAN — OnlyFans website to ban ‘sexually explicit’ content. SENT: 180 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCHOOL-MASKS-BATTLE — Millions of students in Florida, Texas and Arizona are now required to wear masks in class as school boards in mostly Democratic areas have defied their Republican governors and made face coverings mandatory. SENT: 920 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SAN-FRANCISCO — Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect. SENT: 830 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BANGLADESH — Bangladesh is suffering through its deadliest surge of the pandemic, but you wouldn’t know it looking at its factories, markets and malls. The South Asian nation home to 165 million people has done away with most virus restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen to enthusiastic crowds following weeks of strict measures put in place following the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant. SENT: 820 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ASIA — A lockdown in Australia’s largest city was extended throughout September and tougher measures to curb the coronavirus’s delta variant were imposed Friday, including a curfew and a mask mandate outdoors. SENT: 600 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SENATE — Sens. Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado say they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. SENT: 300 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

HAITI-QUAKE — As if Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country. SENT: 770 words, photos. With HAITI-QUAKE-THE-LIVING-AND-THE-DEAD — In Haiti, close relation between the living and the dead (sent).

TROPICAL-WEATHER-MEXICO — Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the mainland’s Gulf coast after crashing through the country’s main tourist strip. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SYRIA-ISRAEL — Loud explosions shook the Syrian capital as state media reported Israeli airstrikes around Damascus. The state-news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses confronted the Israeli planes, while the pro-Syrian government Cham FM Radio reported airstrikes in the Damascus countryside and in the central province of Homs. SENT: 190 words.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — California’s wildfires have already made plenty of news this summer and the worst may be yet to come. Some of the state’s most devastating fires have started in the fall when powerful, dry winds blow out of the desert. More land has burned this year than at the same point last year, which set the record for most acreage charred. SENT: 910 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes. SENT: 730 words, photos.

YOUNG-HIKER — Harvey Sutton, or “Little Man,” as he is known on the Appalachian Trail, won’t have long to bask in the glory of hiking its full length. After all, he starts kindergarten Friday. At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest — and the latest of several youngsters in recent years — to complete the trail, after tagging along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles in 209 days. SENT: 730 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-LAW-RULING-NEVADA — In a court ruling with potentially broad implications for U.S. immigration cases, a federal judge in Nevada found that a criminal law that dates to 1929 and makes it a felony for a person who has been deported to return to the United States is unconstitutional. SENT: 570 words.

ALASKA-SENATE-FISHING-LICENSE — Law enforcement officials have completed their investigation into whether a U.S. Senate candidate and former State of Alaska official illegally obtained a fishing license for a sportfishing event two years ago and turned it over to a special prosecutorial branch of the Department of Law, an official says. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-RECALL-ELDER — The former fiancee of Larry Elder says that the conservative radio talk show host now running for governor in California showed her a gun during a heated argument in 2015. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BOY SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY — A Delaware judge ruled that the Boy Scouts of America can enter into a pivotal $850 million agreement that the organization hopes to use as a springboard to emerging from bankruptcy later this year, but rejected two key provisions of the deal. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY-MYSTERIOUS DEATHS — Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths of a Northern California couple, their baby and the family dog on a remote hiking trail, authorities say. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-RECALL-EXPLAINER — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove him from office. Forty-six candidates qualified for the ballot to replace him, but at least one dropped out. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1% to 27,013.25 and Seoul’s Kospi fell 1.5% to 3,050.48. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.6% to 24,918.36 in afternoon trading. SENT: 370 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBN--DODGERS-BAUER — A judge sides with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and denies a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. The judge found that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer followed the woman’s boundaries when she set them. By Andrew Dalton. SENT: 880 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

