Watch live as Kamala Harris meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Harris’ office said the leaders will announce that both governments intend to spend $70 million over five years to support climate-smart agriculture programs.

Earlier in the day, Herzog became the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address lawmakers in Washington and his speech marked modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year.

The appearance aimed to demonstrate what he called the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations, despite US concerns over Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

Herzog’s visit comes weeks after Israeli forces carried out one of their most intensive operations in the occupied West Bank in two decades, with a two-day air and ground offensive in Jenin.