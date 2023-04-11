Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Watch live as Kamala Harris meets with Poland’s prime minister to strengthen the economic and defence cooperation between the two nations.

Mateusz Morawiecki is also scheduled to have meetings with the representatives of American defence companies during his three-day visit.

Before departing Warsaw early Tuesday, Mr Morawiecki told reporters at the airport that Polish-American relations “have not been so good for a long time, and perhaps they have never been so strong.”

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the United States increased its military presence in Poland — a nation on Nato's eastern flank that borders Ukraine — and has used Poland as a transit country for military and humanitarian aid going into Ukraine.

Poland is also a major donor of aid to Ukraine and has been ordering tanks and other modern military equipment, mostly from US and South Korean producers, to strengthen its own forces and replace some older equipment sent to Ukraine.

