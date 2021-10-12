Kamala Harris mocked over space video featuring child actors

Kamala Harris’ video for World Space day has received much criticism for being cheesy, “fake”, and using child actors.

“You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!” gushes Vice President Harris in the Get Curious with Vice President Harris video released for World Space Week.

The footage, made to encourage children to be interested in space, follows a group of multi-racial teenagers from around the country as they visit the Naval Observatory in Washington DC, meet NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough via video link from the International Space Station, and talk to Vice President Kamala Harris who is head of the National Space Council.

“I just love the idea of exploring the unknown,” exaggerates Vice President Harris on screen. Her mannerisms have received much criticism since the video went live.

“Just when you thought the most fake human being in the history of the world couldn’t get any more phoney there’s this …” said Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter referencing the Vice President’s video, “Her commitment to cringe is truly impressive.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dubbed the footage “fake” and “fraudulent” when discussing the video with conservative commentator Candace Owens on his show.

“So for humanitarian reasons we are not going to play that’ll video, but it’s online,” said Carlson. “If you dare, look it up, watch it. Watch it again, watch your own soul die as you do. It’s the fakest thing that’s ever been caught on video but, in fact, it’s even faker than it looks.”

The video, which has been viewed 165,700 thousand times since it was uploaded last week, features grinning children Trevor Bernardino, Derrick Brooks, Emily Kim, and Zhoriel Tapo. Despite being presented as normal school children, it appears the kids in the video were cast in their roles – 13-year-old actor Bernardino told KSBW news that he had to audition for the part, so they could get an insight into his interviewing skills.

“Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,’” said the California freshman.

Adding to the mockery, the footage was made by Canadian company Sinking Ship Entertainment. “An unfortunate name to throw around politicians,” commented Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago on the production company.