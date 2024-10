Watch live: Kamala Harris holds campaign rally in North Carolina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday (30 October).

With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters, with both set to appear in battleground North Carolina today.

The Democratic presidential nominee has been forced to respond to Joe Biden inadvertently whipping up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” the president told Latinos on a Zoom call on Tuesday.

Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she “strongly” disagrees with any criticism of the public based on their voting intentions.