Watch live: Kamala Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania in final push for votes
Watch live as Kamala Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania’s working-class areas of Allentown, before returning to Washington, D.C.
Allentown, is home to tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans, including the rapper Fat Joe, who will speak at the event.
Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome.
Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters on Monday (4 November), the last full day of campaigning before Election Day dawns.
The Harris campaign is cheering the news that its candidate has taken a marginal lead in several key swing states in the final New York Times/Siena College poll, making gains in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Georgia.
Earlier today, Trump campaigned in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Reading, Pennsylvania.
He asked the Raleigh crowd if they were better off than they were four years ago, to which the crowd responded with a thunderous “no.”
“I’ve asked that question so many times, I’ve never had one hand go up for the other,” Trump said.
