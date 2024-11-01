Watch live: Kamala Harris campaigns in Janesville, Wisconsin
Watch live as Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Janesville, Wisconsin on Friday (1 November).
With four days of campaigning to go in the 2024 race, Harris and Trump are making their final pitches, spending Friday hosting competing rallies in Wisconsin where they will attempt to appeal to “blue wall” voters.
Nate Silver’s presidential election forecast shows Harris ahead in the national polls by just over one percentage point with just a few days to go until Election Day.
But Trump is narrowly ahead in several battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, while Harris has small leads in Michigan and Wisconsin.
