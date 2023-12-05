Kangaroo punches police officer as it is caught after days on the run in Canada

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A kangaroo that eluded handlers while being transported to its new home in Canada has been captured after running free for a weekend – ending its dramatic escapade by punching a police officer in the face.

The four-year-old female kangaroo jumped over its handlers and escaped when it was being transported in a truck to a zoo in Quebec on Thursday.

The kangaroo was with her adult offspring during what was supposed to be a brief stop for rest at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in Ontario, Cameron Preyde, its park supervisor and head keeper told CBC.

Videos showed the kangaroo running loose along a street at one point, and through residential areas in another, in Oshawa, a town on Lake Ontario east of Toronto.

The search for the escaped kangaroo began on Friday morning with both experts and volunteers combing through the area in near-zero daytime temperatures, and continued for four days.

They were finally able to spot the missing animal at 3am on Monday on a rural property in North Oshawa and kept eyes on it for nearly four hours as they got advice from its handlers.

Handlers had told the officers to “actually just grab it by the tail”, staff sergeant Chris Boileau told CBC Toronto.

The entrance of the Oshawa Zoo & Fun Farm, closed for the season, is seen after an escaped kangaroo was recaptured by police and is now recuperating at the facility (REUTERS)

The officers did as they were told – before it responded by punching one of them in the face as it was eventually subdued.

“It’s something that he and his platoon mates will be remembering for the rest of their careers,” Sgt Boileau told CBC Toronto.

The kangaroo was given medical treatment and will stay at the Oshawa Zoo for a few days before being taken to Quebec, Mr Preyde said.

“We’re going to keep her here for a little while longer, let her rest up and make sure she is safe,” he said.

Mr Preyde said police received “about 50 missed calls” regarding the animal and it is a relief that it was captured safely.

“I think she would have been quite scared,” he told CBC Toronto. “This is an animal ... that has been used to having humans around taking care of her.”