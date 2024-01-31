The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New video has emerged of the scene outside a home moments after three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the backyard – two days after they were last seen alive.

The footage was filmed by neighbour Ashton Brady on 9 January. He appeared on Banfield | NewsNation where he told Ashleigh Banfield and NewsNation’s National Correspondent Alex Caprariello that he was getting ready for bed when he noticed a woman who appeared to be distressed, walking up from behind Jordan Willis’ house, which is across the street. Within minutes, an ambulance and multiple police cars were on the scene.

Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, had gathered at the home of their friend Mr Willis on 7 January to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

But the three men never made it home. Two nights later, McGeeney’s fiancé went to the house looking for him. She discovered the bodies in Mr Willis’ backyard and called 911.

In the video Mr Brady recorded that night, Mr Willis can be seen handcuffed on his front stoop as he’s being questioned by police.

“Bro, what is going on right now,” Mr Brady is heard exclaiming on the video. “What is going on right now?? Dude, domestic violence is crazy. Yo, everybody be nice to one another, c’mon now. What is going on?”

Mr Brady told Banfield | NewsNation that he thought it was some sort of domestic dispute and he eventually went to bed. It wasn’t until the next day that he found out what happened.

“The police searched the house, went to the backyards, everything, and I had no idea what had happened,” Mr Brady said. “The next morning I saw the news. I just was kind of in disbelief... I watched that happen.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police say they don’t suspect foul play. It’s suspected the men died of hypothermia after Kansas City saw below-freezing temperatures. Some have speculated that drugs or alcohol played a role in their deaths. Officials are awaiting a toxicology report.

Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson were found dead outside a Kansas City home after a watch party (Facebook)

John Picerno, an attorney for Mr Willis, claimed his client fell asleep after saying goodbye to his friends and was unaware that their bodies were outside his house for two days.

Mr Picerno said the men seemingly died of hypothermia and that Mr Willis is heartbroken over their deaths.

“Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths,” Mr Picerno said in that statement to The Independent. “He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house. He had no knowledge that they remained in his backyard, or that they needed medical attention.”

Mr Picerno revealed last week that there was a fifth friend with Mr Willis and the other three men on the night of 7 January.

The man, who has not been named publicly, arrived at Mr Willis’ home before McGeeney, Harrington and Johnson, and left around midnight. The man’s attorney, Andrew Talge, told NewsNation that the other four men were alive and watching Jeopardy! when he left.

Mr Talge also said that his client had received messages from McGeeney’s fiancée and Johnson’s mother, who were concerned after not hearing from their loved ones. Despite Mr Picerno’s previous statements, Mr Talge said his client did send a text to Mr Willis asking if he knew McGeeney, Harrington and Johnson’s whereabouts.

Family members of the deceased have expressed their frustration at the lack of answers in the investigation into their loved ones’ deaths.

“My son and these other men were wonderful people. They deserve justice,” Jennifer Marquez, Harrington’s mother, told WDAF-TV. “The story, the whole story needs to come out.”