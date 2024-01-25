The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The remains of three Missouri men were found in a backyard after they reportedly froze to death following a visit to their friend’s home to celebrate a Kansas City Chiefs victory.

Law enforcement in Kansas City is investigating the deaths of Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, after they were found outside a home on NW 83rd Terrace. Two of the bodies were discovered in the backyard, and one was found on the back porch of the residence, two days after they were last seen.

Police said foul play is not suspected and the deaths are not being investigated as homicides, but the circumstances surrounding the fatalities remain unclear.

The three men arrived at the home of their friend, Jordan Willis, shortly after 9pm on 7 January to celebrate a game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Mr Willis reportedly went to bed and had no knowledge that his friends had died until police showed up at his door on 9 January and eventually found the remains.

Although a cause and manner of death have not been confirmed pending an autopsy, John Picerno, an attorney for Mr Willis, said the men seemingly died by hypothermia. That weekend, Kansas City saw below-freezing temperatures that reached the teens.

Mr Picerno said it was a mystery how the three bodies went undiscovered for two days.

“Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths,” Mr Picerno said in that statement to The Independent. “He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house. He had no knowledge that they remained in his back yard, or that they needed medical attention.”

According to Mr Picerno, Mr Willis was unaware that loved ones had been trying to locate his three missing friends. Although two cars that belonged to his friends were parked in his street, Mr Willis didn’t notice the cars because they were not parked in his driveway.

“Two people came to his house; however, he did not hear them as he sleeps with earbuds and loud fan,” Mr Picerno added. “One of those people, the wife of one of the deceased, tried to reach him via Facebook messenger, unfortunately, he did not see the message until after the police contacted him.”

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident. KCPD Captain Jake Becchina told Fox News Digital that Mr Willis had been cooperative with the investigation and he was not considered

“First and foremost, this case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide,” Cpt Becchina said. “There have not been any arrests [or] charges, and no one is in custody. There are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time.”